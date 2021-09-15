Cubs prospect Brennen Davis starts Triple-A play in a big way

DENVER, CO – JULY 11: Brennen Davis #21 of the National League Team rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the 2021 Sirius XM Futures Game at Coors Field on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

PAPILLION, NE – For the first time in a while, Cubs’ fans are quite interested in what’s going on with the team’s farm system, since the major league club is undergoing a major overhaul this season.

One of the players whom fans are focusing on is outfielder Brennen Davis, who is currently ranked as the 14th-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

He’s been moving up the Cubs’ system steadily in 2021 and arrived at Triple-A Iowa this week, making his debut on Tuesday night. Just like he has all season, he showed his power right away at the new level.

"Do you look at yourself as hoping to be part of that next core?"



"I do."@BrennenDavis__ made his Triple-A debut last night and WENT OFF. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mkRpzeEwIw — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 15, 2021

Facing the Omaha Storm Chasers on the road, Davis hit a pair of homers in his first two plate appearances in an 8-1 win for the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska. He hit a solo shot to left field in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer a little closer to left-center in the third inning for a two-run homer.

It’s an exciting moment for Cubs’ fans in Iowa and Chicago to see as the future big league outfielder finishes a big season in the minors strong.

Cubs prospect Brennen Davis (@BrennenDavis__) told us last night that the Futures Game MVP was up for grabs … he grabbed it 💪 pic.twitter.com/Js1gOmcBo1 — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2021

Davis is hitting a combined .261/.371/.505 with 17 homers and 44 RBI in 85 games across three different levels of the Cubs’ system. He played eight games at High Class-A South Bend then 76 games with Double-A Tennessee, where he hit .252/.367/.474 with 13 homers and 36 RBI.

Along with his exploits during the season, Davis was named the MVP of the Futures Game after hitting a pair of homers at Coors Field. He became just the third player in the history of the game to do so, joining Alfonso Soriano in 1999 and Yusniel Diaz in 2018.