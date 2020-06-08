Cubs president Theo Epstein looks inward in addressing racial issues in baseball

CHICAGO – The initial reason for the conference call on Monday with reporters was to discuss MLB’s shortened draft coming up on Wednesday.

But Theo Epstein was the first to realize that wasn’t top of mind of just about everyone on the call and around the country. The issues of systemic racism in America, that have been brought to light after the death of George Floyd, made speaking out on the issue paramount for the Cubs president.

His opening statement reflected that.

“I want to start just by offering my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Aubrey, and the countless victims who keep losing their lives to racist violence in this country year after year, decade after decade, century after century,” said Epstein before taking questions. “I join my colleagues at the Cubs in standing up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protestors who are doing their best to make this a real inflection point in our history.

“At this moment in time, silence is complicity, and it’s important that all our voices are heard.”

Epstein wants his to be part of that, but first, he stressed his need for self-reflection on the issue of race in baseball.

“It’s something we need to hold ourselves and each other accountable for,” said Epstein. “I certainly plan to look inward and question my own assumptions and my own attitudes, and my own decision-making until I can do better overall”

Already he’s talked with owner Tom Ricketts and president of business operations Crane Kenney about starting a diversity committee in order to improve the franchise when it comes to dealing with these issues. That’s a process that will include questioning how the Cubs go about there business, and Epstein was the first to say that he would examine his own practices moving forward.

“We all have to admit that we’re part of the problem and we all have to do better to become part of the solution,” said Epstein. “To the extent that clubhouses are not a welcome enough place for black players, we should all be asking ourselves what we can do to fix that problem. To the extend that we don’t have enough black general managers, black managers, I think we all have to look at ourselves and our own practices.

“As I look inward, that’s something that I need to find out how I can do better.”

Many around the world, and in baseball, are asking themselves this same fundamental question