Cubs power their way to their first home winning streak since July

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 25: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs hits a three run home run in the 5th inning against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on August 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It was power that got the Cubs out of a record-setting home losing streak on Monday, and it was that same kind of offense that helped them get their first winning streak at Wrigley Field in a month on Wednesday.

This time, it was three players who “powered” the Cubs to a win over the Rockies.

The longest flight this baseball will ever go on. #DailyWisdom pic.twitter.com/byLePBWqcK — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 25, 2021

A trio of players hit home runs in the first of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon as David Bote, Austin Romine, and then Patrick Wisdom went deep in a 5-2 victory over Colorado to extend their home win streak to two.

That’s the first time that’s happened since the team beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 25th and then the Cincinnati Reds on July 26th. After that, the Cubs set a franchise record with 13-consecutive home defeats, which topped the old record of 12 set in 1994.

After the Rockies got a homer in the second inning of Zach Davies, Bote got it right back with a solo homer, his eighth of the year, to tie it at one. Colorado got a run in the top of the third and held that till the fourth when Romine hit his first homer of 2021, a solo shot, to even the game at two.

Wisdom then gave the Cubs the lead with good with a long three-run homer onto Waveland Avenue in the fifth inning, his 21st of the year, to put his team ahead to stay.

Codi Heuer, who had a 1.35 ERA in 11 appearances coming into Wednesday, pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief of Davies to get the win. Adam Morgan got his first save in the seventh as both he and Heuer failed to allow a runner in their time on the mound.