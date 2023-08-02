CHICAGO — Perhaps the Cubs used their offensive power to show their appreciation for being allowed to continue on as a group for the rest of the 2023 season.

After the expiration of the trade deadline at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, one in which the team decided to buy for a playoff push, they made a little history.

In an impressive display, the Cubs pounded out 21 hits and scored a season-high in runs in a 20-9 triumph over the Reds at Wrigley Field. It evened the four-game series through two games, got the Cubs within four of Cincinnati for first in the National League Central division, and 3 1/2 of the last Wild Card spot.

Most impressive was the way the Cubs were able to take the ball out of the ballpark, hitting seven home runs on the evening. That tied a modern-day record for the franchise, with the team hitting the same amount on May 17, 1977 against the Padres – a 23-6 Cubs’ victory at Wrigley Field.

Dansby Swanson led the charge with a pair of homers, one in the first and another in the fourth, with Cody Bellinger, Patrick Wisdom, Mike Tauchman, Nico Hoerner, and Miguel Amaya all sending a ball into the bleachers.

The 20 runs top the team’s previous high for the season of 17, which they scored against the Nationals in a win at Wrigley Field on July 18. Jeimer Candelario was in the lineup for Washington that night, but he was making his return to the Cubs on Tuesday after being acquired on Monday.

The third baseman went 4-for-5 on Tuesday night with a pair of runs scored as he watched his new teammates put on a historic display of power at Wrigley Field.