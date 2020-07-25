Cubs pitching can’t find the rhythm against the Brewers in 2nd game of 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 25: Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a game at Wrigley Field on July 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It was going to be hard for any Cubs’ pitcher to follow the performance put on by the team’s opening day starter on Friday night.

Kyle Hendricks was impressive in his complete game shutout of the Brewers to begin the shortened 2020 season, putting perhaps a bit of pressure on Yu Darvish as he took the mound for the first time.

He was arguably the Cubs’ best pitcher at the end of the 2019 season, and fans were eager to see what this shortened campaign might have in store for the veteran pitcher. Unfortunately, from the beginning, things didn’t go as cleanly for Darvish or the Cubs pitchers in the second game of the year.

A high-pitch first inning got the starter off on the wrong foot and allowed three runs in four innings. The bullpen couldn’t hold Milwaukee down after he left, surrendering five more runs in an 8-3 loss to the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

It’s the first loss of the David Ross era as the pitching staff couldn’t match what took place on opening night.