Cubs pick up the contract option for Anthony Rizzo for the 2021 season

CHICAGO – Yesterday the Cubs made the move that so many expected when it came to a pitcher that has been a big part of their recent success. On Saturday, they pulled off another, but this time it means the player is guaranteed to be in a Cubs’ uniform for the 2021 season.

The #Cubs today exercised their 2021 club contract option on 1B Anthony Rizzo.



On Saturday, the Cubs picked up the $16.5 million option for first baseman Anthony Rizzo as he enters the final year of his seven-year, $41 millon contract. At the same time, the Cubs declined the option for infielder Daniel Descalso, who signed with the team in 2019.

One of the original players in the Cubs’ rebuild under Theo Epstein, Rizzo has been with the team since 2012. He’s a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner while also being a finalist for that award for 2020.

In the shortened 60-game season, he hit .222/.342/.414 with 11 homers and 24 RBI as the Cubs won the National League Central division.

This news comes a day after the Cubs decided not to pick up the $25 million option for Jon Lester for the 2021 season, instead choosing to pay $10 million to get out of the deal.