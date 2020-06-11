Cubs pick hits close to home for Ed Howard

After Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the 16th overall pick in the MLB Amateur Draft Wednesday night, Chicago’s own Ed Howard IV smiled wide and pumped his fist as he became the newest member of the Cubs organization.

“It’s real special” Howard said Wednesday night surrounded by friends and family. “My family can make some games, but for now my focus is on making the team in a few years and hopefully my family can watch me play.”

“For our draft to start with Ed Howard was literally our best case scenario, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Dan Kantroviz, the Cubs new Vice President of Scouting.

Howard was the first prospect Kantrovitz met with back in January. Ironically, it was the White Sox who helped develop Howard through their Amateur City Elite youth program. The Mount Carmel product is the 25th player from ACE to be drafted.

“We love the White Sox, the ACE program, but we are Cubs fans right now,” said Howard’s father Ed Howard III. “We love who loves us.”

Surrounded by dozens of family, friends and Mount Carmel coaches and teammates at Marko’s Bar and Grill in Muenster, In., the Howards wanted the night to be as special as possible.

“With everything going on with COVID-19, (Ed) missed everything,” said Howard’s mom Calandra. “We were going to be home with just family and close friends, but we just said ‘let’s just do it.’”

I chose this venue to invite my teammates out here,” Ed Howard said. “My head coach is here. He’s a diehard Cubs fan. For me to be selected by the Cubs is a great moment. I broke down in tears hugging him.”

Nicknamed silk for his smooth fielding skills, Howard is the first position player in Illinois selected in the first round of the MLB draft in 23 years.

“As far as what stands out about him on the field, he has an electric skillset, he’s a plus shortstop, has pop in his bat, he can run, and can impact the game so many ways,” Kantrovitz said. “We think he’s got a chance to be a star.”

For the kid who helped bring a Little League World Series title to Chicago in 2014 with Jackie Robinson West, Howard hopes he can play a role in another championship parade through the city in the not-too-distant future.