Cubs officially add Jason Kipnis to their roster for 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 11: Jason Kipnis #27 of the Chicago Cubs takes batting practice during a summer workout at Wrigley Field on July 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Many forget that he wasn’t officially on their roster throughout spring training and during the pause of the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Friday, the Cubs officially made Jason Kipnis apart of the major league club.

The #Cubs today made the following roster moves:



– Selected the contract of INF Jason Kipnis from Triple-A Iowa

– Sent cash consideration to Padres in exchange for rights to RHP Trevor Megill

– Outrighted Megill from 40-man roster and assigned him to South Bend Summer Camp Site pic.twitter.com/jhBr1ouuip — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 17, 2020

Before their scrimmage that night at Wrigley Field, the Cubs selected Kipnis’ contract while also sending cash considerations to the Padres to get pitcher Trevor Megill back.

“It’s exciting to me, to be honest,” said Kipnis of his contract getting picked up. “This was the goal – part of the first step to the goal to play for the Cubs, was to make the roster first. When I signed here in the offseason, I knew a spot wasn’t just going to be handed to me. It was going to be something I’d have to work for.

“I didn’t think it was going to come on July 17th, but here we are right now. I’m as happy as I would have been on April 1st.”

A native of Northbrook, Kipnis will be entering his first season with the Cubs after spending nine seasons with the Indians. He was a two-time All-Star in Cleveland and helped the Indians to the 2016 American League pennant, with the team losing to the Cubs in the World Series.

Injuries limited Kipnis in two of his final three seasons in Cleveland and the team made the decision to release him after the 2019 season. In 121 games, the infielder hit .245 with 17 homers and 65 RBI, but it wasn’t enough for Cleveland to pick up his $16.5 million option for 2020.

“He’s been swinging the bat well. Kip has been doing a great, especially since he’s come back,” said Ross of Kipnis. “Just a well-rounded player who looks really good, and looking at his resume, he’s a guy that can help us out in a lot of ways.”