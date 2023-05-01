MIAMI – It was probably the worst part of what’s been a generally positive start to the 2023 Cubs’ season.

The Marlins swept the Cubs out of LoanDepot Park with a trio of one-run wins to drop the north siders record to 14-13 on the young season. It marks the first time the team has gotten to May 1 with a record over .500 since 2019.

While the results have been around average, record-wise, there’s no doubt that the Cubs’ bats have been exactly what the team might have hoped for when it was constructed this offseason.

Entering the start of a four-game series against the Nationals on Monday at 6:05 p.m., the Cubs are second in Major League Baseball with a team average of .276. Only the Rays are higher at .281 as they’ve gotten out to a 23-6 start to the 2022 season.

The Cubs’ average of 5.41 runs per game is the best in the National League as May begins while ranking fourth in the MLB as well. It’s an improvement so far over 2022 when the club was 19th in batting average in the league (.238) and 22nd in runs scored (4.06 per game).

As of Monday, the Cubs have five batters with over 50 at-bats on the season with an average of .285 or better, led by Nico Hoerner’s .328 average that’s been aided by a 25-game on-base streak.

Catcher Yan Gomes (.299), center fielder Cody Bellinger (.297), left fielder Ian Happ (.292), and Dansby Swanson (.286) are also in that category.

Perhaps the team can add to their strong offensive start against the Nationals, whose pitchers have a combined 4.59 ERA.