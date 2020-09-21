Cubs’ offense goes cold again in final regular season game at Wrigley Field in 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs is safe at first base while LaMonte Wade Jr. #30 of the Minnesota Twins waits for the throw during the ninth inning of a game at Wrigley Field on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – If it weren’t for Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs would have had the brooms pulled out on them in their final regular season series in what has been a short yet successful 2020 season.

All of the pitcher’s eight scoreless innings were needed along with another from Jeremy Jeffress on Friday evening since the Cubs only got a run in a victory over the Twins.

David Ross wouldn’t be so lucky the next two nights, where a cold Cubs’ offense led to a pair of defeats to end the team’s stretch at home.

Led by Jose Berrios and a trio of strong bullpen pitchers, Minnesota shut out the Cubs 4-0 on Sunday night. It finished a rough offensive series for the home team, who scored only two runs in the entire series, as they fell to 31-22 on the season and 19-14 at home.

The Cubs’ offense managed just four hits on the night while the Twins were able to get to Yu Darvish. In his final home start of the regular season, the Cy Young Award candidate allowed a run in the first and second innings then a two-run homer to Max Kepler in the seventh to finish the scoring.