Cubs’ offense can’t push runs across in a 2-1 loss to the Indians

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 12: Joc Pederson #24 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after flying out during the tenth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on May 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Cubs 2-1 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – It’s not like they didn’t have chances to get the job done over the last two days, they just simply didn’t do it.

The Cubs put 27 runners on base combined during their two games against the Indians in Cleveland this week, including 15 on Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Unfortunately for David Ross, most of those runners only returned to the dugout when the inning ended, with few coming into score to during a forgettable quick series with the Indians.

LET'S GOOOOOOOOO! 🙌 🙌



Bottom of the 10th coming up! pic.twitter.com/1whnavrmCZ — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) May 12, 2021

The Cubs would leave 25 of their 27 men on base during the weekend, including 14 on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Cleveland in extra innings. The team’s inability to hit when they needed it spoiled some strong pitching in the quick series as the Cubs fell to 17-19 on the season.

As it turns out, Amed Rosario’s RBI double in the sixth off Zach Davies and his tenth inning walk-off hit to right were all the runs that the Indians would need to secure the victory. The Cubs only managed one run on a Joc Pederson hit in the sixth inning but could get nothing else across, even with a runner on second in the tenth.

In the ninth, the Cubs had a runner on third with two outs but Nick Martini ended the inning with a ground out to second.

It wasted another decent start for Davies, who went 5 1/3 allowing one run on six hits with four strikeouts compared to two walks. Three bullpen pitchers – Justin Steele, Ryan Tepera, and Andrew Chafin – held Cleveland off the scoreboard till the tenth.

Keegan Thompson wasn’t so lucky in the tenth as he surrended the game-winning run to Rosario with two outs. His struggles, however, were nothing compared to an offense that just couldn’t come through when they needed it the last two days.