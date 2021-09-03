Cubs manager David Ross, team president Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID-19

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross watches the team during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Brewers won 17-4. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Two of the top members of the Cubs have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as they continue a series at home against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

On Friday morning, the team confirmed that manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both are doing well and resting at home, but Ross will not be managing the team for their 1:20 PM game against Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field. How long he or Hoyer will be away from the team is still to be determined.

With Ross out, bench coach Andy Green will take over as interim manager.

