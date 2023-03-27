CHICAGO – One of the players the Cubs acquired ahead of the trade deadline in 2022 won’t be around for the start of the 2023 season.

That’s because the club has made a trade ahead of Opening Day.

The Cubs announce that they’ve traded infielder Zach McKinstry to the Tigers for pitcher Carlos Guzman, who was primarily a starter in the minors in 2022. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/hWLxZPmyNR — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 27, 2023

Infielder Zach McKinstry is headed to the Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Carlos Guzman, who spent the entire 2022 season in the Detroit farm system. This deal comes as the Cubs are getting ready for their season opener against the Brewers on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

McKinstry joined the Cubs in a trade with the Dodgers on June 30, 2022 for relief pitcher Chris Martin, who was added to help Los Angeles in the playoffs. In 47 games the rest of the season, the infielder played second base, third base, and shortstop, posting a slash line of .206/.272/.361 with six doubles, three triples, four homers, and 12 RBI.

During spring training, McKinstry struggled at the plate, hitting .079 with just three hits in 38 at-bats with eight strikeouts and seven walks.

The 24-year-old Guzman was signed by the Tigers in March 2015 and began playing with the club in their minor league system in 2017. This past season, he pitched in 27 games with 23 starts across High-A (West Michigan) and Double-A (Erie), sporting a combined 4.11 ERA with 90 strikeouts compared to 34 walks.