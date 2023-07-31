CHICAGO — Less than an hour after getting the team some help in the infield and at the plate, Jed Hoyer made an addition to the team’s pitching staff.

This one helps bolster the bullpen as the team tries to make a run at the National League playoffs.

Another Cubs Trade Ahead of the Deadline.

The team has acquired reliever Jose Cuas from the Royals for outfielder Nelson Velazquez.

Cuas has a 4.54 ERA in 45 games with four holds, 52 strikeouts compared to 21 walks.

Just after acquiring third baseman Jeimer Candelario from the Nationals, the Cubs made a deal with the Royals to get relief pitcher Jose Cuas in exchange for outfielder Nelson Velazquez.

This is the second move by the club since they decided to acquire assets to make a run at the postseason after winning nine of their last 11 games. Entering their game against the Reds on Monday night, the Cubs trailed Cincinnati by four games in the National League Central division and were 3 1/2 out of the last Wild Card spot.

Cuas has been at the major league level in Kansas City for two seasons, pitching in 92 games, with all but one of those coming out of the bullpen. He’s got a 4.08 ERA in 79 1/3 innings with 15 holds, one save in three attempts, with 86 strikeouts compared to 45 walks.

In 2023, Cuas has a 4.54 ERA in 41 1/3 innings with 52 strikeouts compared to 21 walks, four holds, and two blown saves. He’ll add some depth to the Cubs’ middle relief as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Meanwhile, Velazquez starts a new chapter of his career with the Royals after spending his entire professional career with the Cubs since being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He played 90 games at the major league level, hitting .210 with nine doubles, three triples, nine homers, and 32 RBI, taking part in 13 games this season.

Velazquez had a memorable moment on April 11, when his third inning grand slam against the Mariners at Wrigley Field helped the Cubs rally from a seven-run deficit for a 14-9 victory.