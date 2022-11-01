CHICAGO — After being named an all-star for the first time, Cubs left fielder Ian Happ has another accolade — a Gold Glove Award.

Happ, 28, became the fourth Cubs outfielder in club history to win the award following Jason Heyward’s back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017, Andre Dawson’s back-to-back wins in 1987 and 1988 and Bob Dernier in 1984.

After being known as someone who could play all over the field, the former 2015 first-round pick settled into a full-time role in left this season. He played 146 games there and committed only three errors.

Happ, who won his first Gold Glove, also was named an all-star for the first time in 2022. He hit .271 with a .781 OPS and 17 home runs.

The last Cub to win a Gold Glove was Anthony Rizzo in 2020.

Happ enters the final year of his contract with the Cubs after being heavily involved in trade speculation at the deadline. The Cubs ended up holding on to him and Willson Contreras, who becomes a free agent at the end of the World Series.