CHICAGO – There may not be warmth in the air at Wrigley Field this week, but love certainly is when it comes to two of the Cubs’ players.

Outfielder Ian Happ and starting pitcher Justin Steele both announced their engagements to their girlfriends this week on social media, with each doing so ahead of a five-game homestand.

Happ did so first on Monday, announcing his engagement to his girlfriend Julie Mazur on Instagram along with a picture of the moment.

“The best is yet to come,” said Happ on the post.

Steele made the announcement of his engagement to girlfriend Libby Murphy on Instagram on Tuesday, and like Happ, posted a picture of the moment.

“They say nothing last forever. But they haven’t seen us together. Forever and Always. This life and the next. I’ll always find you,” said Steele in the post.

Happ is entering his sixth season in the majors with the Cubs having been drafted by the franchise in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. In 22 games in 2022, Happ is hitting .304/.424/.435 with three doubles, two homers, and 11 RBI.

Steele is in his second year at the major league level after being selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. In five starts he has a 1-3 record with a 5.50 ERA with 16 strikeouts compared to one walk.

The Cubs are currently in the midst of a five-game homestand against the crosstown rival White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. They dropped the first of a two-game series against the south siders on Tuesday night 3-1 and will face them again on Wednesday evening at Wrigley Field.

A three-game series with the Dodgers begins on Friday.