MIAMI – While the second half has been a little bit better, another long Cubs season is about to come to an end in a little over two weeks.

A 10-3 loss to the Marlins puts the club at 62-85 on the season with 15 games to go as they continue a three-game series in Miami on Tuesday night.

But there is still one positive record that is still within reach of one of the members of the Cubs who ended up playing the entire season in Chicago – and it’s a bit of a unique one in team history.

As Ian Happ concludes the best season of his major league career, the outfielder has a chance to break the Cubs’ record for most extra-base hits by a switch hitter in a season. Thanks to a double against the Marlins on Monday night, he now has 58 in 2022, becoming just the third player who hits from the left and right side to reach that number.

Happ is closing in on the franchise record of 64, which was set by Augie Galan back in the 1935 National League pennant-winning Cubs’ season. Walt Wilmot is second in team history with 62 extra-base hits during the 1894 campaign.

The outfielder has just a little over two weeks left to break it.

In 143 games, Happ has career-high 39 doubles, which is fourth-most in the National League, with two triples and 17 home runs. The outfielder has four doubles and two homers so far in the month of September.

For the season, Happ has a slash line of .273/.345/.453 while also driving in 68 runs, which is tied for his career-high set in his rookie season of 2017.