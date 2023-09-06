CHICAGO — In besting their win total from the entire 2022 season, the Cubs kept up a 2023 trend in their victory on Tuesday evening.

They did so thanks to their offense, which came alive at the perfect time to creep them a little closer to a playoff berth.

Thanks to a seventh inning rally, the Cubs bested the Giants 11-8 at Wrigley Field Tuesday to extend their winning streak to three games and give them a 75th victory of the season. That’s more than they had last year, keeping them three games ahead of the Reds for the second Wild Card spot and 2 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first in the National League Central division.

In doing so, the Cubs also had a double-digit number of runs, which they’ve done for the 22nd time in the 2023 season. That’s the second-most in Major League Baseball, as they only trail the Rangers in that category (23).

It’s the second time in three games the Cubs have pulled this off, scoring 15 runs in a win over the Reds on Sunday in Cincinnati. So far the team is 22-0 when they score ten or more runs in a game, with ten of those coming after the All-Star break when the Cubs have gone 33-17.

Seiya Suzuki led the offensive charge with four hits and three RBI, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the game. Christopher Morel got the Cubs over the double-digit run mark for the 22nd time this year with a three-run homer later in the seventh to break open the game.

That’s something the Cubs’ offense has done a lot in 2023, and it could lead to their return to the postseason.