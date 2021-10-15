Cubs hire Carter Hawkins to be their new general manager

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: General exterior view prior to Game 1 of the Wild Card Series between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Since he took over for Theo Epstein in October of 2020, Jed Hoyer has had the dual responsibility of being the Cubs’ president of baseball operations while also being the general manager.

In his first year in the new role, Hoyer never hired the position, instead making the calls on a number of franchise-altering moves himself.

But that is about to change a year later, as Hoyer is ready to bring a new general manager to take his old job as the Cubs construct their roster for 2021.

The #Cubs today named Carter Hawkins as the club’s General Manager. Hawkins becomes the 16th general manager in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/YmSfbZieFS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 15, 2021

On Friday, the Cubs officially named Cleveland Indians assistant general manager Carter Hawkins as their new general manager.

“I am thrilled to bring Carter into our organization,” said Hoyer in a statement from the club. “He has earned a fantastic reputation as a leader through hard work, open-mindedness, humility and intelligence. I enjoyed getting to know him throughout the interview process, and it quickly became clear that we share the same passion for team building. I look forward to partnering with him to build the next great Cubs team.”

Hawkins will join the team from Cleveland, where he’s served as the Indians’ assistant general manager since 2016. He’s been with the organization since January of 2008 where he began as an advance scouting intern and has held five positions.

That includes professional scouting assistant, player development assistant director, and eventually the director of player development, which he held from 2014 till his promotion in 2016.

Entering this offseason, the Indians have five players in MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects, which is tied for the most in the league. Hawkins has also been known for developing pitching in the Cleveland system, which was something the Cubs struggled with even during their run with the previous front office.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Hawkins is a 2007 graduate of Vanderbilt University where he played for the Commodores’ baseball team and won four letters.