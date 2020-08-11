Cubs held a unique hitting contest before returning to play

The Cubs used cardboard cutouts of team staff and celebrities during a practice at Wrigley Field on August 10th. (Courtesy: Twitter/@CUBS)

CHICAGO – One of the lasting memories of his predecessor was the way in which he’d make the daily grind of the baseball season a little fun.

It was a legacy of Joe Maddon’s with the Cubs from 2015 through 2019, from workouts to even dress-up trips for longer road trips.

During his first season, David Ross, who played under Maddon for two seasons, is finding his own way to bring fun to a unique season.

A star-studded ensemble at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/UVIv4Mia6O — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 11, 2020

After their series with the Cardinals was postponed, the Cubs had four days off, and on the last one, the first year manager decided to mix things up with a hitting practice.

He hinted at it on Sunday and executed it on Monday, as he had the players step to the plate and attempt to hit cardboard cutouts of a collection of Chicago stars.

Some of those featured included Michael Jordan, Bill Murray, Rick Sutcliffe, Eddie Vedder, and Theo Epstein.

Placed in the infield and the outfield, players did their best to hit the targets on a fun day at Wrigley Field before major storms rolled through that afternoon. The Cubs posted Twitter video of the workout, including a number of light-hearted moments as the guys took part in the unusual event.

Monday was the last off day the Cubs will have until August 20th, but with three games left to make up against the Cardinals and the team’s playing a series in Chicago the day before, the team could end up playing that day.

All is to be seen in a weird 2020 season that will include at least a little fun here and there.