CINCINNATI — The Cubs had a first for the 2023 season on Wednesday, and if history shows, it probably won’t be the last over the next six months.

After all, mother nature isn’t afraid to mess with the Major League Baseball schedule.

On Wednesday, the Cubs’ game with the Reds at Great American Ball Park has been called off due to rain in the Cincinnati area. It’s the first time that’s happened for the clubs this season and it comes less than a week into the 2023 campaign.

The contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader that will be played on Friday, September 1. Game 1, which is the rescheduled game from Wednesday, will be played at 12:10 p.m. central time. Game 2, the originally scheduled contest, will be played at 5:40 p.m. central time.

This ends the series between the Cubs and the Reds with the teams splitting the two games they played. After the hosts won Monday night 7-6, the visitor’s offense responded with a huge offensive effort on Tuesday.

Thanks to three RBI nights by Patrick Wisdom and Trey Mancini, the Cubs scored ten runs in the final three innings to pull off a 12-5 win to improve their record to 2-3 on the year.

After the quick road trip, the Cubs now head back to Chicago for a six-game homestand beginning Friday as they start a three-game interleague series against the Texas Rangers. Another American League opponent, Seattle, comes to town on Monday for a three-game series.