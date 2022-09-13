CHICAGO – It’s a tradition that was restarted by the Cubs about a year ago in hopes to salute the members of the team’s past who made tremendous contributions through the years.

The team’s Hall of Fame is situated underneath the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field and was one of the final finishing touches of the team’s remodling of the iconic ballpark.

This weekend, the team added two former players and a longtime broadcaster to the hall as a salute to their contributions to the club over part of their careers.

Longtime broadcaster Pat Hughes along with Jose Cardenal were on hand at the ceremony as they were inducted as part of the Class of 2022. Buck O’Neil, a trailblazing scout and coach for the team, was inducted posthumously to round out this year’s inductees.

Cardenal and Hughes were each given blue jackets as part of the enshrinement ceremony in which their plaques along with O’Neils were revealed on the wall at Wrigley Field.

Hughes has been with the club since the 1996 season as the primary radio play-by-play announcer with some occasional television duties over the last few years.

Cardenal was with the Cubs from 1972-1977 and was one of the more popular players of that decade as he hit .296 during his six seasons while stealing 129 bases.

O’Neil, who was also inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer, joined Cubs in the 1950s as a scout and in 1962 became the first Black coach in MLB history with the club.

Larry Hawley featured this moment in his “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now this week, and you can watch it in the video above.