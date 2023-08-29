CHICAGO — Some might argue that the best moment of the start of a critical Cubs’ series with the Brewers came before the game.

That’s when a beloved member of the Rogers Park community who has found international fame over the last few years got a bit of a birthday present at the Friendly Confines – and kept what’s become a recent tradition going.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sister Jean, the basketball chaplain and longtime member of Loyola University, got the chance to throw out the first pitch before the game at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

It comes just after she celebrated her 104th birthday on August 21 and she was greeted warmly by the crowd as she was pushed onto the field. Sister Jean waved to the crowd and was set just a few feet away from home plate.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After rotating the ball in her hands and winding up her arm a few times, she gave an underhand toss towards the plate to mascot “Clark The Cub,” who was the catcher for the first pitch.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Having Sister Jean throw out the first pitch is becoming a bit of a tradition of late at Wrigley Field. She had the honor of doing so on Opening Day 2018 after the Ramblers went to the Final Four and the chaplain became an international star.

Sister Jean also threw out the first ball before a game in 2019 and again in 2022.

On August 31, Sister Jean will be honored with a block party at Loyola’s Water Tower Campus, 55 East Pearson Street as part of her 104th birthday celebration. Those in attendance will be able to see a special exhibit dedicated to the longtime chaplain at the Loyola University Museum of Art.

It was the highlight of the night for many Cubs fans as they endured a rough evening at the hands of the Brewers. Starter Jameson Taillon allowed four first inning runs, including a pair of homers, and the Cubs couldn’t recover in a 6-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Brewers starter Wade Miley, who was with the Cubs last season, allowed just two runs in six innings to pace a strong pitching effort. David Ross’ team is now five games in back of Milwaukee for first in the National League Central division.

The Cubs are still a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card spot.