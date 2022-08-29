CHICAGO – Going under the lights in primetime on Sunday evenings was something that fans got a little used to when the team was competing for championships over the previous years.

That’s a little rarer in 2022 for the Cubs as the team is undergoing a roster overhaul that has seen a drop in success on the field. But fans will get the shot to see their team on the national stage one more time thanks to a switch made by Major League Baseball on Monday morning.

The Cubs will get an extra primetime game this year as their September 11th game against the Giants at Wrigley Field will now be on ESPN at 7:08 PM instead of a 1:20 PM start. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qtqHmENy2d — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 29, 2022

The Cubs’ contest against the Giants that was scheduled for 1:20 PM at Wrigley Field on Sunday, September 11th has been moved to a 7:08 PM start with ESPN televising the game nationally.

Some might be surprised at the move by MLB since neither team is in prime playoff contention as the Cubs currently sit at 55-73 while the Giants at 61-65. For some Chicago and San Francisco fans, this could work out well, since the Bears are scheduled to open the 2022 NFL regular season that day against the 49ers at Noon at Soldier Field.

This will be the second meeting between the clubs this year with the Giants taking 3-of-4 games at Oracle Park from July 28-31. The last game of that series was also a nationally televised game between the team on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, as the Giants beat the Cubs 4-0.

So far this season, the Cubs are 0-2 during games played on Sunday Night Baseball at Wrigley Field. They lost to the Dodgers on May 8th 7-1 and then the Cardinals on June 5th 5-4 in 11 innings.