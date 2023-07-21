CHICAGO — Of all the players in the Cubs’ lineup that would be expected to use his power to provide a spark, the team’s starting third baseman on Friday was probably not the choice.

After all, Miles Mastrobuoni had yet to take a pitch out of the ballpark in the first 45 games of his Major League Baseball career.

But the infielder would find some power to kick off a big inning for the Cubs at Wrigley Field against the Cardinals on a matinee against their division rivals – and that surge was enough for a victory.

Mastrobuoni’s first career home sparked a four-run third inning for the hosts, who would hold onto that advantage the rest of the way to beat St. Louis 4-3 on Friday afternoon. It’s the Cubs’ first win of the four-game series as they improve to 46-51 on the year.

Down by a run entering the third inning, Mastrobuoni worked the count against Jack Flaherty to 3-1 before taking a pitch 411 feet to right-center for the first homer of his career. This came in his 46th game of his MLB career with both the Rays and Cubs and his 111th big league at-bat.

It’s just the fourth extra-base hit of Mastrobuoni’s career and a highlight in what’s been a tough season at the plate where he entered the game hitting just .200.

That would spark the offense in that inning as Miguel Amaya singled off Flaherty right after that and was brought in on a double by Mike Tauchman. After two-straight outs, Cody Bellinger provided what would end up being the winning tallies with a two-run homer, his 13th of the season.

Justin Steele would enjoy a quality start, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts compared to one walk. St. Louis scored a run in the seventh but got no more as Adbert Alzolay picked up his eighth save of the season.