PHILADELPHIA — As the Cubs look to snap a five-game losing streak in their final series of a nine-game road trip, they’ve made a number of moves on their roster.

That includes saying goodbye to one of the veteran players they acquired before the season.

On Friday, the team announced that first baseman Eric Hosmer has been designated for assignment after 31 games with the club. This comes as he was hitting .230 with three doubles, two homers, and 14 RBI as both a first baseman and designated hitter.

Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove winner and a 2016 AL All-Star with the Royals, was signed to a one-year deal this past winter.

That was just one of a few moves made by the club ahead of the three-game series with the Phillies as Nico Hoerner was reinstated off the 10-day IL. He’d gone on the list with a left hamstring strain last week but has returned to the lineup quickly.

Unfortunately, another starter, outfielder Cody Bellinger, is headed to the 10-day IL with a left knee contusion. He suffered that making a catch at the wall on a fly ball on Monday night in Houston.

Pitcher Keegan Thompson has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa after his fast start to the season cooled this month. Sporting a 1.93 ERA in April, he’s given up seven earned runs in 6 1/3 innings over the course of five outings in May (9.95 ERA for the month).

With Hosmer gone and Bellinger out, infielder Edwin Rios along with outfielder Mike Tauchman are joining the Cubs in Philadelphia from Triple-A Iowa.