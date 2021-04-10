Cubs first base coach Craig Driver tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH – Last season they were an exception to the rule around Major League Baseball as they didn’t have a single COVID-19 case during the regular season.

But this year, the Cubs have had to deal with a case of the virus very early in their season with the coaching staff.

On Saturday, the club confirmed that first base coach Craig Driver tested positive for COVID-19 and is not with the Cubs on their road trip to Pittsburgh.

The team has conducted contact tracing and it was determined that no one in the team’s group that traveled to Pittsburgh was a close contact. Testing on the team that’s taken place on Wednesday and Thursday has yet to produce another positive test.

After beating Pittsburgh 4-2 on Thursday, the Cubs had Friday off before resuming their series at PNC Park on Saturday at 5:35 PM.

Driver has been with the Cubs as a first base and catching coach since last season, joining the club as David Ross took over as manager. Before that, he was the bullpen catcher for the Phillies in 2018 and 2019.