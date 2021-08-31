Cubs finish up a difficult month of August on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS – There are a few times in a season or a career where players just want a particular month to come to an end. This would have to be one for those players who’ve take the field for the Cubs in the month of August.

Just like the hot and humid weather that’s been around the Chicago area the last few weeks, the month of August has been brutal for the Cubs, and it can’t end fast enough.

Tuesday night’s finale brings an end to the worst month for the Cubs in over a decade, one in which they endured the loss of the core of the team and a number of losing skids.

Entering the game against the Twins in Minneapolis, the team is 6-20, starting the month with a two-game losing streak, then dropping 12-straight, their longest skid since the 2012 season.

Along with that, the Cubs also set a new franchise record with 13-consecutive home losses, with that stretch starting in late July. The team has just a pair of two-game winning streaks in that stretch, and to make matters worse, they lost 5-of-6 to the White Sox in the City Series, their worst record when they’ve played the south siders six times in a given year.

While the race for the playoffs was conceded when a flurry of players were traded at the deadline, including core players Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs have lost a full 11 games in the standings on first place Milwaukee in the National League Central division.

To find a month like this, one has to go back to May of 2006, the final year of the Dusty Baker era with the franchise. After starting off April with a 13-10 record, the Cubs stumbled to a 7-22 record the next month, setting up a forgettable 66-96 season that was the manager’s last in Chicago.

While the season itself can end fast enough for fans, maybe September can be a little better for the club. It can’t be much worse than what August was over the last 31 days.