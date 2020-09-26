Cubs’ find their power to start the City Series in a win over the White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 25: Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated by Nico Hoerner #2, Ian Happ #8 and Jason Heyward #22 after hitting a three run home run in the 3rd inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For one night, the north siders looked more like the south siders have for a majority of the 2020 season.

The Cubs couldn’t have picked a better time to turn the tables on their crosstown rivals.

Willson Contreras led the way for the Cubs in one of their best power displays of the season. The team hit five homers, with the catchers getting two on the evening, in a 10-0 victory that snaps them out of an offensive funk.

They’d only scored three runs in three-straight losses to the Pirates this week, but their third double-digit run output of the season takes their magic number to clinch the National League Central down to one. A win in the final two games of the series or one loss by the Cardinals gives the team a division crown for the first time in three years.

It also clinches them home field advantage for their three-game Wild Card series next week.