CHICAGO – It became official on Wednesday when he was introduced by the team at a news conference at Wrigley Field.

But the news of the Cubs coming to an agreement with shortstop Dansby Swanson actually broke on social media on Saturday afternoon, with several outlets reporting the seven-year, $177 million deal with the team.

That was just in time for a group of Cubs fans who were about to continue a tradition at a few establishments around the ballpark, and they had just the song ready for the moment.

“The Ranters’ Fourth Annual Cubs Carol Crawl,” organized by longtime Cubs fans Danny Rockett & Paul Dzien, featured a new Cubs-themed Christmas carol in honor of the Cubs’ biggest free agent signing of the offseason.

Aptly named “Dansby Swanson’s Coming To Town,” the spinoff of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” was written by Rockett. It featured during the “Cubsmas Caroling” at nearly a dozen establishments in the Wrigleyville area.

The caroling tour also had a number of other songs that are spinoffs of Christmas classics with a Cubs twist, including ones saluting players Christopher Morel and Marcus Stroman along with a tribute to Harry Caray.

Naturally, the Swanson song was popular since he received one of the biggest contracts in club history this week. The 2022 All-Star and 2022 National League Gold Glove winner at shortstop for the Atlanta Braves is getting $177 million over seven years for the Cubs starting in 2023.

You can see and hear the song in this week’s “Random Hawlight” from Larry Hawley on WGN News Now in the video above.