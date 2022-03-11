Cubs extend manager David Ross’ contract

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 30: Manager David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs walks across the field during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – A spring training gets ready to open in Mesa, Arizona, the Cubs showed some faith in their on-field leader going into the 2022 season.

They did so by keeping manager David Ross around for a few more years.

On Friday, the Cubs announced that they’ve agreed to a contract extension with Ross through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. He originally signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth in 2019 when he took his first managerial job in Major League Baseball.

A catcher on the 2016 World Series championship team, Ross has accumulated a 105-117 record in two seasons at the helm of the Cubs. The first was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, where he guided the Cubs to an NL Central Division title and was third in the National League Manager of the Year voting as the club went 34-26.

In 2021 the Cubs were at or near the top of the NL Central through late June before a terrible stretch before the All-Star Break dropped the team out of contention. With a number of core players approaching the end of their contracts, the Cubs had a major trade deadline sell-off that decimated the roster the last two months of the season.

The Cubs won just seven games in August and despite a little bit of a rebound in September (11-15 record), the team finished with a 71-91 record, their worst since the 2014 season.

Ross now takes over a Cubs team that is still very much under construction after the team let go of their core players last summer. Pitcher Marcus Stroman was signed just before the MLB lockout that put the game on hold for 99 days, with more free agent signings likely to come over the next week as the April 7th Opening Day approaches.