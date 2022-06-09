BALTIMORE – As it turns out, the Cubs will only have one game against the Orioles this week in their road trip against American League East clubs.

Wednesday’s second of a scheduled two-game series in Baltimore was postponed due to heavy rain that kept the game from even getting underway. The game won’t be made up until Thursday, August 18th, when the Cubs will visit Camden Yards for a 2:05 PM start.

It worked out perfectly for the club since they’ll have just completed a series in nearby Washington against the Nationals. The Orioles will visit Wrigley Field for the originally scheduled second half of the 2022 series for a pair of contests on July 12th and 13th.

The Cubs would end up losing their only game of this series to the Orioles 9-3 on Tuesday evening as their losing streak grew to three and their overall record dropped to 23-33.

Now the team will head to New York for a three-game series against the Yankees starting on Friday, and it will be a reunion with one of the former faces of their franchise. Anthony Rizzo, who was a key part of the team’s run to four-straight playoff appearances and a World Series title, will face the Cubs for the first time in this series.

The first baseman, who signed a two-year contract with the Yankees this offseason, is batting .209 with 14 homers and 38 RBI in 55 games this season.

Right now, New York is the best team in Major League Baseball, sporting a 40-16 record with a game against the Twins on the road on Thursday night before hosting the Cubs starting Friday.