Cubs’ Dubious Double: Two 11-game losing streaks in 2021

MIAMI – When it happened the first time, it started a chain of events that led to the changing of the core of a team that had made five playoff appearances and won a World Series title.

Now it just adds to a terrible stretch following July’s trade deadline that decimated the Cubs’ roster and left the team a shell of its old self.

A 4-1 loss to the Marlins in Miami on Sunday was the 11th in a row for the team, evening the streak the team had in late June and early July. It’s the first time in Cubs’ history that a team has had losing streaks that long in a single season.

They’re only three games away from the franchise record of 14, which was set at the start of the 1997 season.

When the last 11-game losing streak began on June 25th in Los Angeles, the Cubs were tied for first place and when it ended on July 7th, the team was eight-and-a-half games out. Now the only thing this streak does for the Cubs in the standings is improve their draft position for next year.

At the moment, they’re tied with the Marlins for the seventh-worst record in the league, with the Royals and Nationals one game worse for the fifth position.

It’s been a number of years since the Cubs had to think about that part of the standings, but that’s where the group is after the bottom dropped out of their season back in June. Since their combined no-hitter on June 24th, the team is 10-35 and has lost 20 1/2 games in the standings.

They’re saddled with that as they now head to Cincinnati to face the 64-55 Reds for a three-game series as they look to stay in the hunt for a National League Central division title. At least the team has six games upcoming against teams below .500 at home this coming weekend – three against the Royals then a trio against the Rockies.

But the focus for David Ross’ group is Monday night, as the team tries to prevent their first 12-game losing streak since 2012.