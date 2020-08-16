Cubs drop back-to-back games for the first time in 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 15: Justin Smoak #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two-run double in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In any baseball season, there are going to be a few bad days strung together. Even in this shortened 2020 campaign, that’s going to be the case.

Credit to David Ross on not letting it happen over the first few weeks of the Cubs’ season but the team finally had their first losing streak hit this weekend at Wrigley Field.

After losing on Friday night, the Cubs dropped their second-straight game to the Brewers at Wrigley Field, losing 6-5 in ten innings. Their previous three losses before during the 2020 season was followed by a win, but something that typically happens in a season finally did to the Cubs.

Coming against a division rival makes it a bit more painful, especially after the Cubs had a 3-0 lead early in Saturday’s contest. Yet it’s not exactly something to panic about for a veteran group.

“It’s tough. The last few years they’ve done a really good job and I think that starts with Craig Counsell and the way that he’s managed a lot of the moving parts with their team, and they always compete,” said Rizzo of the Brewers. “These are tough losses but you’ve got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow.”

That shouldn’t be too hard considering they still have a 3 1/2 game lead in the NL Central, but dropping a game like Saturday is a bit of a blow. Rizzo’s solo homer and RBI double in the third put the Cubs up by three but it wouldn’t hold, as Milwaukee got to spot starter Colin Rea for a trio of runs in the fourth inning to tie it.

Steven Souza Jr. homered for the first time as Cub in the 8th inning to tie it and eventually sending it to extra innings. There the Brewers got two in the tenth with a runner starting on second, with Avasail Garcia (double) and Luis Urias (infield single) doing the damage.

The Cubs got a run in the bottom half of on a groundout from Ian Happ but they couldn’t get a second to keep the contest going.