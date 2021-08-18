Cubs create a new team Hall of Fame at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – The teams won’t be adding any new hardware or championship flags to Wrigley Field in 2021, but there will be a new edition to the park to pay tribute to the team’s history.

Today the Cubs have announced their new team Hall Of Fame at Wrigley Field. Located in the left field bleachers concourse, it will start with 56 plaques paying tribute to those who has a major impact on the franchise. More info below. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NtRsFfHPJm — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 18, 2021

On Wednesday, the team officially announced that they’ll be creating a new Cubs’ Hall of Fame that will be located on the concourse of the left field bleachers. It will be unveiled at a Wrigley Field rededication ceremony on Thursday night which will pay tribute to the end of the team’s “1060 Project” to renovate the over 100-year ballpark over the last decade.

For their dedication to Cubs baseball, both on and off the field, 56 inductees will now be forever immortalized inside our historic ballpark.



Learn more about the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame at https://t.co/y6P26kx6VT. pic.twitter.com/EdJna8OhDF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2021

The initial 56 inductees will be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame and include members of the original Cubs’ Hall of Fame from 1982-1986, those in the team’s Walk of Fame from 1992-1998, and members of the club in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Margaret Donahue, who was baseball’s first female officer who was not an owner, will be the 2021 inductee into the team’s Hall of Fame.

The creation of this new tribute to great members of the franchise was aided by team historian Ed Hartig.

“It was an honor to work alongside the Cubs to formalize the approach to how the team bestows recognition upon those who have contributed to the rich history of the ball club,” said Hartig in a release from the team. “Over the years, there have been a number of ways ownership has chosen to celebrate achievements both on and off the field, and with the new Cubs Hall of Fame, we embrace these tributes and chart the course for the future.”

In the future, inducted will be required to have been with the organization for at least five years along with making a major contribution to the club on or off the field.