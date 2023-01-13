CHICAGO — For the first time in three years, the annual winter gathering for Chicago Cubs fans ahead of a new season is back in person.

The annual Cubs Convention will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago. It’s the first time that the event is being held in full since January 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the postponement of the 2021 and 2022 events.

But that’s not the case in 2023 as fans are back and so are the many events that have become a staple of the event since it began in 1986.

After initially releasing the schedule for events for the convention in December, the Cubs officially set the times for this weekend.

Here are some of the highlights for each day at the Sheraton Grand Hotel.

Friday

6 p.m. – Opening Ceremony

7:30 p.m. – “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster” show

10 p.m – “Harry Carayoke”

Saturday

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Autographs in “Cubs Alley”

9 a.m. – The Ricketts family session

10 a.m. – Team president Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins session

11 a.m. – Manager David Ross and assistant coach session

2 p.m. – Business operations session

3 p.m. – “Kids Only” press conference

4:15 p.m. – Minor league prospects session

Sunday

9 a.m.. – Noon – Autographs in “Cubs Alley”

9 a.m. – Youth Baseball Clinic (Requires pre-registration)

Like most conventions, a number of the players that will take the field for the club in 2023 will be at the convention, including manager David Ross and his staff.

Among this year’s attendees from the roster include new acquisitions Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, and Jameson Taillon along with longtime Cubs Ian Happ and Kyle Hendricks.

Hall of Famers Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith and Billy Williams are among the alumni who will be in attendance.

