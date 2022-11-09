CHICAGO – For the first time in three years, the Cubs will be welcoming fans back to their annual convention in January.

Now those interested in attending the event know when they buy their passes to attend.

The Cubs have announced that all-access weekend passes for the team’s convention this January will go on sale to the public on Thursday at Noon. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/gYkFeQ59U0 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 9, 2022

On Wednesday morning, the Cubs announced that all-access weekend passes will go on sale to the public on Thursday at Noon for the event taking place January 13-15 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on the team’s website.

There will be a presale opportunity for season ticket holders that will take place at 10 a.m.

Here are the prices for the passes:

General Public – $120 plus convenience fees

Season Ticket Holders – $105 plus convenience fees

There is a purchase limit of six all-access passes per household for the convention.

There are already hotel packages available for the weekend for purchase, which you can see by clicking here.

January’s convention will be the first for the team since January 2020, about a month-and-a-half before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of major events. The 2021 and 2022 Cubs Conventions were both called off due to the virus but will make their return this year.

The events for the weekend have yet to be announced, but typically include a welcome ceremony that features members of the team and the front office. A number of autograph sessions along with discussion forums featuring current and former Cubs are expected to be a part of the weekend as well.

Those specific events are expected to be announced at a later date.