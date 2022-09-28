CHICAGO – It’s been a tradition for Cubs’ fans that was denied the last two offseasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2023, it’s about to come back.

On their social media accounts on Wednesday morning, the Cubs announced that they are bringing back their annual fan convention this winter after a three-year absence.

The event will be held from January 13th through the 15th but that was the only detail about the event that was released by the club. So far there has been no announcement as to where the event will be held or what activities are planned or when tickets might go on sale.

On their website, the team has offered a sign-up for fans so they can get details about the convention through email.

Started in 1986, the Cubs Convention is the annual winter gathering of fans that usually occurs at a hotel in downtown Chicago as a way to ceremonially kick off the year for baseball. It typically occurs about a month before the start of spring training and features a majority of the team’s major league roster along with team executives.

It was last held on January 17-19, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago just under two months after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the MLB season and the country. Due to the virus, the conventions were canceled outright in 2021 along with 2022.

But now the event, which usually features guest panel discussions, meet-and-greets, and autograph sessions is back on for 2023.