Cubs trading Yu Darvish to the Padres: Report

CHICAGO – Just as he was beginning to come into his own as a member of the Cubs, the Yu Darvish era is about to come to an end.
Per multiple reports, including Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, the Cubs are close to sending Darvish along with catcher Victor Caratini to the Padres in exchange for pitcher Zach Davies and four prospects in the Padres organization.
They reportedly are outfielders Owen Caissie, Ismael Mena, and Yeison Santana along with shortstop Reggie Preciado. So far, the clubs have yet to confirm the move.
