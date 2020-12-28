Cubs trading Yu Darvish to the Padres: Report

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Just as he was beginning to come into his own as a member of the Cubs, the Yu Darvish era is about to come to an end.

Sources confirm to @dennistlin, @PJ_Mooney and me that the full deal is Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini going to the Padres and the Cubs receiving Zach Davies and prospects Reginald Preciado, Owen Caissie, Yeison Santana, Ismael Mena — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) December 29, 2020

Per multiple reports, including Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, the Cubs are close to sending Darvish along with catcher Victor Caratini to the Padres in exchange for pitcher Zach Davies and four prospects in the Padres organization.

They reportedly are outfielders Owen Caissie, Ismael Mena, and Yeison Santana along with shortstop Reggie Preciado. So far, the clubs have yet to confirm the move.

