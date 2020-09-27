Cubs clinch the NL Central division title after the Brewers’ win over the Cardinals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 25: Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate a win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the White Sox 10-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Over the past two seasons, they’ve had a lot do to with the Cubs not having success in the postseason or not making it at all.

A strong finish by the Brewers in 2018, including a one-game playoff win at Wrigley Field, knocked the Cubs out of an NL Central. They had to play in a one-game Wild Card playoff and lost to the Rockies, ending their season early.

Last year another great September by Milwaukee helped them knock the Cubs out of Wild Card contention and out of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

So it’s ironic that the Cubs would get a major achievement in 2020 thanks to a victory by the Brewers on Saturday night.

The Chicago Cubs are your 2020 NL Central Champions! pic.twitter.com/xvRVnq4caA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 27, 2020

As David Ross’ team was facing the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Milwaukee beat the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. That gave the Cubs a National League Central division title since it eliminated St. Louis from contention.

It’s the Cubs eighth division championship in franchise history – two coming in the East and six in the Central – and it’s the first time the Cubs have had the honor since 2017. The Cubs have won the division crown in 1984, 1989, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2016, 2017, and now 2020.

That’s especially important because that automatically clinches home field advantage for the Cubs in their three-game Wild Card series that begins next week.

Ross’ club will find out their final seed and opponent after the 60-game regular season comes to an end on Sunday.