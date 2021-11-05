Cubs claim starting pitcher Wade Miley off waivers

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 19: Wade Miley #22 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the Cubs look towards the 2022 season, they’re certainly in need of starting pitching after the rotation was in flux a lot of last season.

On Friday, they took their first step in building it up by bringing in a veteran lefty who enjoyed a strong season with a division rival in 2021.

The #Cubs today claimed LHP Wade Miley off waivers from the Reds. pic.twitter.com/nTOI0TKCP1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 5, 2021

The Cubs claimed starter Wade Miley off waivers from the Reds after they declined to pick up his $10 million dollar option for the 2021 season. Cincinnati made another cost-cutting move this week as they traded catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers.

An 11-year veteran of the MLB, Miley was 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for the Reds in the 2021 season with 125 strikeouts compared to 50 walks in 163 innings of work. In his previous full season in 2019 with the Astros, Miley was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA with 140 strikeouts compared to 61 walks in helping Houston to the American League pennant.

In the shorted 2020 season, Miley had an 0-3 mark with a 5.65 ERA in his six starts.

Right now the only established starter in the Cubs’ rotation is Kyle Hendricks, with others like Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele, and Keegan Thompson, all who saw starts last season, likely to compete for spots.

Zach Davies, who came to the Cubs in the Yu Darvish trade from San Diego, is a free agent.