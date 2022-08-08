CHICAGO – As the team heads into the final two months of a difficult season, they’ve added a power hitter through the waiver wire.

On Monday, the Cubs claimed outfielder and designated hitter Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Guardians after he was designated for assignment by Cleveland this past weekend.

Reyes was in the midst of a difficult season with the Guardians as he had a slash line of .213/.254/.350 with nine doubles, nine homers, and 28 RBI.

In the previous four years, he established himself as a power hitter first for the Padres and then Cleveland. After hitting 16 home runs in his rookie season in San Diego in 2018, he combined to hit 37 for the Padres and the Guardians in 2019.

After hitting nine home runs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Reyes hit 30 homers in 115 games for Cleveland in 2021 with a slash line of .254/.324/.522.

This season Reyes was primarily used as a designated hitter (54 games) instead of an outfielder (12 games) and had a slow start at the plate. He hit just three home runs in April and May and posted a .135 batting average in the first month of the season.

Reyes missed late May and most of June with a hamstring injury and his production never got going after that. He was sent down to Triple-A Columbus on August 2nd and was designated for assignment four days later.

The Cubs are starting a three-game series with the Nationals on Monday night at Wrigley Field.