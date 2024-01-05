CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs claimed a catcher off waivers from the Colorado Rockies Friday, while also signing a pitcher to a minor league contract that has an invite to major league spring training.

The Cubs claimed 28-year-old catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Rockies.

Serven appeared in 11 games with Colorado in 2023, batting .130 (3-for-23) with one double and one RBI. The backstop had two stints on the injured list, May 30-June 6 and July 31-Sept. 26, with a concussion and a left thumb sprain, respectively. In 38 games with Triple-A Albuquerque last year, he hit .199 (30-for-151) with five doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI.

Serven made his major league debut with the Rockies on May 18, 2022, and played 62 games that season, hitting .203 in 187 at-bats with four doubles, one triple, six home runs, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored. His first two career major league hits came via the long ball on May 21, 2022, in his second career game.

In seven minor league seasons with Colorado, Serven batted .240 with 75 doubles, six triples, 49 homers, 180 RBI and a .310 OBP. He was named a 2018 MiLB.com Organization All-Star after hitting .268 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 46 RBI, a .326 OBP and a .488 slugging percentage in 83 games with High-A Lancaster.

Chicago also agreed to a minor league contract with 31-year-old right-handed pitcher Colten Brewer that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

Brewer had a 0-0 record with a 4.32 ERA in three relief appearances for the New York Yankees last year. He is 2-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 84 career major league games, having also pitched for the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.