ST. LOUIS – After a difficult Tuesday evening game against their division rivals, mother nature is giving the Cubs a bit of a break on Wednesday evening.

Due to inclement weather around Busch Stadium, the game scheduled for 6:45 PM in St. Louis has been postponed and pushed back for a day.

Instead of playing the second of a three-game series on Wednesday, the teams will play a split doubleheader on Thursday, with the make-up game set for 12:15 PM. The second contest will be at its originally scheduled time of 6:45 PM.

That will conclude the three-game series and the seven-game road trip for the Cubs, who are currently 1-4 during that stretch. After losing 3-of-4 games to the Giants in San Francisco, David Ross’ team lost to the Cardinals 6-0 on Tuesday evening.

That drops the Cubs to 41-61 on the season as they head towards another season without a playoff appearance and after the Major League Baseball trade deadline. It wasn’t quite as busy as many anticipated for Jed Hoyer as the Cubs didn’t end up trading Willson Contreras or Ian Happ as many might have thought.

Instead, the team ended up unloading four relievers in exchange for four prospects: Chris Martin to the Dodgers for Zach McKinstry, Scott Effross to the Yankees for Hayden Wesneski, David Robertson to the Phillies for Ben Brown, and Mychal Givens to the Mets for Saul Gonzalez.

After Thursday’s doubleheader, the Cubs return home to face the Marlins for a three-game series starting on Friday that is part of a six-game homestand.