Cubs can’t finish the sweep of the Rockies ahead of the City Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 25: Ryan McMahon #24 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates with teammates after his two run home run in the 10th inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Just like they did in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Cubs brought their offense out in full force against the Rockies in the second game.

Unfortunately, as the lightning and thunder continued around the park in Game 2, their bats were bested by Colorado, who brought more offense for longer to split the day.

10TH INNING RYMAC JACK 💪 pic.twitter.com/7eW6hST8Am — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 26, 2021

Colorado hit three homers on a stormy, humid evening at Wrigley Field to outlast the Cubs 13-10 on Wednesday and prevent the Cubs from sweeping the series.

In a game that exceeded the original seven innings, the home team tied the Rockies twice late to stay alive, but it was Ryan McMahon’s two-run homer in the tenth that proved to be the winning blow. Colorado would get four in that inning, and despite a run in the bottom half, the Cubs couldn’t get it all back as they fell to 56-73 on the season.

The Cubs were looking for their first sweep since they beat the Cardinals in three straight at Wrigley Field from June 11-13, and it looked like they might a few times.

A five-run second inning put them up by three, but then the Rockies made their move. Connor Joe’s grand slam in the fourth innings put them up 6-5 and Colorado added two more runs in the sixth to go up by three runs.

Ian Happ saved the game in the bottom of the seventh when he smacked a three-run homer to even the game at eight. After the Rockies got a run in the eighth inning, it looked like the game was over when Matt Duffy hit a grounder to Trevor Story at shortstop with two outs, but his throw was over the bag, allowing Patrick Wisdom to score to make it 8-8.

But Colorado’s offense in the top of the tenth was too much as the Cubs failed to get the sweep, and now look ahead to the second half of the City Series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field starting Friday.

David Ross’ team will try to prevent another sweep at the hands of the south siders, who took all three from the Cubs from August 6-8 at Wrigley Field. In the history of the City Series, no team has won every game against each other when six games have been played between the Cubs and the White Sox.