CINCINNATI — As the Chicago Cubs begin the final full month of the regular season, the team is calling up one of their prospects.

The hope is that Alexander Canario can give the team a boost as they look for their first playoff berth since 2020.

The Cubs have officially called up outfielder Alexander Canario & pitcher Shane Greene from Triple-A Iowa.

Both are eligible to play in today’s doubleheader against the Reds.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/pSJt1YPLvW — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 1, 2023

The outfielder received his first call-up from the Cubs on Friday ahead of their four-game series with the Reds in Cincinnati on Friday along with right-handed pitcher Shane Greene. Canario will have the opportunity to make his major league debut when the teams meet for a doubleheader on Friday, with Game 1 starting at 12:10 p.m. and Game 2 at 5:40 p.m.

It’s been a great comeback for Canario, who is the 14th-ranked prospect in the Cubs’ system according to MLB.com, after he suffered serious ankle and shoulder injuries in October 2022.

In 53 total games in 2023 with the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League, the High-A South Bend Cubs, and Triple-A Iowa, Canario has a slash line of .273/.356/.488 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 47 RBI.

The outfielder has been strong with the Iowa Cubs during his most recent minor league stop, hitting .276 with 12 doubles, eight home runs, and 15 RBI in 36 games.

Canario has been with the Cubs organization since 2021, originally signing with Giants out of the Dominican Republic in 2016.

He can help the Cubs during the final stretch of the season as they currently sit three games in back of the Brewers for first in the National League Central division. At the moment, they currently hold onto the second Wild Card spot, leading the Giants by 1 1/2 games for that spot.