Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young tests positive for COVID-19; three relievers placed on COVID-19 IL

MILWAUKEE – Just two days after announcing their first regular season positive COVID-19 test on the team since the pandemic began, the Cubs are dealing with another one as they travel to Milwaukee.

The club confirmed on Monday afternoon that bullpen coach Chris Young has tested positive for the virus just ahead of the team’s three-game series with the Brewers at American Family Field.

This comes after first base coach Craig Driver tested positive for COVID-19, but he didn’t travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game series with the Pirates.

Along with revealing Young’s positive test, the Cubs placed pitchers Jason Adam, Dan Winkler, and Brandon Workman on the COVID-19 related injury list. Justin Steel, Pedro Strop, and Brad Wieck will take their place on the roster.

All of those players can take part in tonight’s game in Milwaukee, which will take place tonight despite the positive test.

These issues with COVID-19 are a jolt for the club after being the only team in Major League Baseball not to have a positive test during the 60-game regular season and Wild Card Series. For the first time, there is some concern that the team could have an outbreak of the virus, and David Ross shares that.

While no other players have tested positive so far, the manager remains cautious.

“Once you get a positive and what we got with Craig, it’s on your radar for a while,” said Ross. “There’s always that kinda underlying, you know, ‘How big is this?’ We are in our own little world here and we try to stay in our own little bubble.

“Yeah, there’s concern for sure but, you know, the guys have been pretty diligent about wearing their masks. The way things have shook out right now, they’ve made some sense. We’re hoping for the best, but, you know, we’ve also planned for the worst.”