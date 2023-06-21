PITTSBURGH — The Cubs did everything they could do to make themselves feel good ahead of their longest – and most unique – road trip of the season.

For the second time in a week, it came at the expense of a National League Central division foe.

Anchored by another strong performance by Kyle Hendricks on the mound and a productive offense, the Cubs finished off a sweep of the Pirates with an 8-3 win at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon.

This comes ahead of the team’s two-game series with the Cardinals in London on Friday & Saturday, with the team getting a rare two-day break between games. It’s the Cubs’ first trip to the United Kingdom for a regular season game in team history and their first time playing a game outside of the continental United States or Canada since 2003.

It marks the second time in a week that they’ve swept Pittsburgh, having done so at Wrigley Field from June 13-15. It’s the third series sweep of the season for the Cubs, with the first coming against the Athletics in Oakland April 17-19.

With a fifth-straight series win, the Cubs improve to 36-38 on the year, which puts them 3 1/2 games behind the Reds for first in the NL Central as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hendricks delivered his third-straight quality start against the Pirates, allowing just an earned run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings with two strikeouts compared to three walks. Nico Hoerner drove in three runs on the day, putting the Cubs in the lead with a two-RBI triple in the third inning then adding a solo homer in the seventh.

Nick Madrigal added two insurance runs on a single in the eighth inning to finish off a second sweep of the Pirates in a week.

Now the Cubs head to London for the historic series against the Cardinals playing their best baseball of the season, going 10-2 in their last 12 games after falling ten games under .500 on June 8.