Cubs begin expected teardown by trading Joc Pederson to Atlanta for 1B prospect

CHICAGO — The Cubs have begun their expected teardown by trading outfielder Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves for a prospect.
The club acquired 23-year-old first basemen Bryce Ball in exchange for the veteran Pederson.
Ball, a 6’6″ lefty, is the Braves’ 12th rated prospect and scouts believe he could project plus power at the plate if he ever debuts.
Pederson signed with the Cubs in the offseason for $7 million after the club decided not to bring back left fielder Kyle Schwarber.
Taking on a full-time role in left, Pederson has a .718 OPS and 11 home runs.
He will get outfield time with Atlanta as Marcell Ozuna continues to be on the shelf following a domestic violence issue.
Ball has struggled in 2021 with a .207 average and .750 OPS, well below his 2019 numbers of .329/.628/.1.023.
He will compete with Alfonzo Rivas as the Cubs’ top first base prospect.