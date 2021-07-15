Cubs begin expected teardown by trading Joc Pederson to Atlanta for 1B prospect

Chicago Cubs’ Joc Pederson watches his two-run double off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — The Cubs have begun their expected teardown by trading outfielder Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves for a prospect.

The club acquired 23-year-old first basemen Bryce Ball in exchange for the veteran Pederson.

Ball, a 6’6″ lefty, is the Braves’ 12th rated prospect and scouts believe he could project plus power at the plate if he ever debuts.

Pederson signed with the Cubs in the offseason for $7 million after the club decided not to bring back left fielder Kyle Schwarber.

Taking on a full-time role in left, Pederson has a .718 OPS and 11 home runs.

He will get outfield time with Atlanta as Marcell Ozuna continues to be on the shelf following a domestic violence issue.

Ball has struggled in 2021 with a .207 average and .750 OPS, well below his 2019 numbers of .329/.628/.1.023.

He will compete with Alfonzo Rivas as the Cubs’ top first base prospect.

