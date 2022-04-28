ATLANTA – It didn’t take long for the Cubs to start hitting on Wednesday night at Triust Park, but it did take a while for them to finish the job.

But when they needed their offense in extra innings, it showed up in a big way.

After a three-run lead got away in the later innings, the Cubs struck for three in the tenth inning to beat the Braves 6-3 Wednesday night in Atlanta to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 8-10 on the season.

Willson Contreras’ RBI double gave the Cubs the lead in the extra frame with Patrick Wisdom’s third homer of the year – a two-run shot – providing some insurance for the team. Rowan Wick pitched a perfect tenth inning with two strikeouts to finish off the victory.

All of this came after the Cubs initially established a three-run advantage in the first three innings with a Nick Madrigal groundout second, a Seiya Suzuki double & Ian Happ sacrifice fly in the third bringing home runs. Atlanta would chip away, however, getting a run in the fifth then two in the eighth on a Dansby Swanson single to tie it at three.

But the Cubs had the answer when they needed it to snap a losing skid. They’ll finish their three-game series with the Braves tonight at Truist Park at 6:20 PM CST.